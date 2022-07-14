Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised Pampa Energía from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. HSBC raised Pampa Energía from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Pampa Energía from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th.

Get Pampa Energía alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PAM traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.17. The stock had a trading volume of 66,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,349. Pampa Energía has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $25.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 3.46, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.43 and its 200 day moving average is $21.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pampa Energía in the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Pampa Energía by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 77,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 5,762 shares during the period. Light Sky Macro LP bought a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía in the fourth quarter worth about $1,529,000. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. now owns 119,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 36,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 487.6% in the fourth quarter. Aviva Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,069,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,571,000 after purchasing an additional 887,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

Pampa Energía Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pampa Energía SA, an integrated power company, engages in the generation and transmission of electricity in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through combined thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pampa Energía Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pampa Energía and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.