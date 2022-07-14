Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised Pampa Energía from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. HSBC raised Pampa Energía from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Pampa Energía from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th.
Shares of NYSE:PAM traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.17. The stock had a trading volume of 66,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,349. Pampa Energía has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $25.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 3.46, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.43 and its 200 day moving average is $21.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.
Pampa Energía Company Profile (Get Rating)
Pampa Energía SA, an integrated power company, engages in the generation and transmission of electricity in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through combined thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.
