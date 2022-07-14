Panthera Resources (LON:PAT) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Panthera Resources PLC (LON:PAT – Get Rating) shares rose 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 6 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.85 ($0.07). Approximately 258,009 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 148% from the average daily volume of 104,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.75 ($0.07).

The stock has a market capitalization of £7.05 million and a PE ratio of -2.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6.59 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 8.93.

About Panthera Resources (LON:PAT)

Panthera Resources PLC primarily engages in the exploration and development of gold projects in India and West Africa. Its flagship project is the Bhukia Project, a gold deposit located in the state of Rajasthan, India. The company was formerly known as IGL Resources PLC. Panthera Resources PLC was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

