Panthera Resources (LON:PAT) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Panthera Resources PLC (LON:PAT – Get Rating) shares rose 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 6 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.85 ($0.07). Approximately 258,009 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 148% from the average daily volume of 104,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.75 ($0.07).
The stock has a market capitalization of £7.05 million and a PE ratio of -2.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6.59 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 8.93.
About Panthera Resources (LON:PAT)
