Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF) Short Interest Update

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 90.2% from the June 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, DNB Markets assumed coverage on Paradox Interactive AB (publ) in a report on Friday, June 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

PRXXF stock remained flat at $$16.85 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39 shares, compared to its average volume of 312. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.13 and its 200-day moving average is $19.59. Paradox Interactive AB has a twelve month low of $13.95 and a twelve month high of $22.40.

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) develops and publishes games and brands for PC, mobile, and console platforms primarily in North and Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's game portfolio comprises various franchises and brands, including Stellaris, Europa Universalis, Hearts of Iron, Crusader Kings, Cities: Skylines, Surviving Mars, Prison Architect, Magicka, Age of Wonders, Victoria, and the World of Darkness.

