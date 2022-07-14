Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 530 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,775 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,094,330,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Target by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,069,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,948 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Target by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,902,355 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $414,599,000 after acquiring an additional 808,485 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $162,042,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Target by 1,140.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 701,790 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $148,934,000 after buying an additional 645,209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $2,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,422,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at $22,023,473.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,020 shares of company stock worth $8,915,190 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TGT traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $145.75. 47,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,158,827. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.11 and a 200-day moving average of $201.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.

TGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Target from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.04.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

