Parallel Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $539,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHV stock traded down $0.82 on Thursday, reaching $61.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,290. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $60.51 and a 1 year high of $74.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.93.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

