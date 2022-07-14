Parallel Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,124 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,815 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,247,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,399,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,260 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,001,088 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,395,455,000 after acquiring an additional 683,095 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $947,274,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,439,304 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $735,992,000 after acquiring an additional 226,177 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 44.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,366,409 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $531,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,713 shares during the period. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup set a $81.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.26.

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $69.09. The company had a trading volume of 69,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,761,499. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $63.76 and a 52-week high of $106.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.13. The company has a market capitalization of $184.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.17. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,153,743.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224. 43.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

