Parallel Advisors LLC Has $1.77 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 18,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 18,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period.

Shares of VDE stock traded down $2.40 on Thursday, hitting $93.09. The stock had a trading volume of 134,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678,521. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $62.92 and a twelve month high of $130.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.76.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

