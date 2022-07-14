Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 646 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $114.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,990. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.53 and a fifty-two week high of $133.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.867 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

