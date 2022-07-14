Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Shares of Parke Bancorp stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.33. The company has a market capitalization of $245.41 million, a PE ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.81. Parke Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.96 and a 52 week high of $25.85.

Get Parke Bancorp alerts:

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.18 million during the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a net margin of 46.13% and a return on equity of 18.14%.

In other Parke Bancorp news, Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $243,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 129,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,161,993.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey H. Kripitz sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total transaction of $60,425.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 147,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,565,389.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,239 shares of company stock valued at $591,647. 17.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parke Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $253,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 30.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 9.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parke Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $1,554,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 5.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 284,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,714,000 after acquiring an additional 13,547 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.18% of the company’s stock.

About Parke Bancorp (Get Rating)

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Parke Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parke Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.