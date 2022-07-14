Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Sell

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PKIUF. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Parkland from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.13.

OTCMKTS:PKIUF traded down $1.20 on Wednesday, hitting $25.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,710. Parkland has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $33.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.43.

Parkland ( OTCMKTS:PKIUF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter.

About Parkland (Get Rating)

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

