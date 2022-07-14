Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Sell

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PKIUF. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Parkland from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.13.
OTCMKTS:PKIUF traded down $1.20 on Wednesday, hitting $25.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,710. Parkland has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $33.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.43.
About Parkland (Get Rating)
Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Parkland (PKIUF)
- Taiwan Semiconductor Rides Chip Demand To Record Revenue
- Fastenal Stock By the Numbers
- 3 More Stocks For the Second Half to Consider
- United Natural Foods Stock is Ready to be Snacked On
- Elastic Stock is a Buoyant Search Play
Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.