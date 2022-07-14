Patten Group Inc. Acquires 459 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,533,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 161,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,842,000 after buying an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNFP traded down $2.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $68.03. The stock had a trading volume of 11,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,528. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $67.90 and a one year high of $111.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.35 and a 200-day moving average of $88.17.

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $342.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.34 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 36.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.94%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PNFP. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday. Stephens decreased their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.33.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

