Patten Group Inc. Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Patten Group Inc. cut its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,241 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LMBS. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 92,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after purchasing an additional 10,291 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 19,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 138,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,901,000 after acquiring an additional 31,687 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 203.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 79,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after acquiring an additional 53,431 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ LMBS traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.25. The stock had a trading volume of 4,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,742. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.04. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $47.92 and a 12 month high of $50.95.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

