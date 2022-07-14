Patten Group Inc. Has $2.78 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,769 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 0.8% of Patten Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 212.1% in the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

Shares of IEFA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.74. 10,087,911 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.56 and a 200-day moving average of $67.15.

