Patten Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Patten Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIV. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV traded down $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $77.79. 24,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,404,050. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $75.19 and a 52 week high of $91.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.