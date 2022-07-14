Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at Morgan Stanley

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.13.

PTEN stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.30. 100,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,938,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.46. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 52-week low of $6.44 and a 52-week high of $20.53. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 2.35.

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $509.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.08 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 35.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 111.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5.71%.

In related news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $1,437,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,201,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,633,744.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 8,333 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $145,410.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 364,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,365,323.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 543,333 shares of company stock valued at $8,934,161. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTEN. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

