Pearson (LON:PSON) PT Raised to GBX 775 at Barclays

Pearson (LON:PSON – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from GBX 770 ($9.16) to GBX 775 ($9.22) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

PSON has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 742 ($8.82) target price on shares of Pearson in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Pearson to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 625 ($7.43) to GBX 900 ($10.70) in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pearson presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 844.50 ($10.04).

Get Pearson alerts:

LON PSON traded down GBX 3.80 ($0.05) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 757.60 ($9.01). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,667,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,378,072. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,607.62. Pearson has a 12 month low of GBX 571 ($6.79) and a 12 month high of GBX 883.60 ($10.51). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 756.63 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 712.23.

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.