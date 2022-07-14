Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, an increase of 1,411.1% from the June 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 380,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PENMF traded down $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $0.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,447. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.14. Peninsula Energy has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $0.28.
