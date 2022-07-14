Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, an increase of 1,411.1% from the June 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 380,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PENMF traded down $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $0.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,447. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.14. Peninsula Energy has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $0.28.

Peninsula Energy Company Profile

Peninsula Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of uranium deposits in the United States. Its flagship project is its 100% owned Lance uranium project located in Wyoming. The company was formerly known as Peninsula Minerals Limited and changed its name to Peninsula Energy Limited in November 2010.

