PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Announces Earnings Results

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. PepsiCo updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.63-$6.63 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $6.63 EPS.

NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $170.98. 268,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,558,981. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.75 and its 200-day moving average is $168.13. PepsiCo has a 1 year low of $149.48 and a 1 year high of $177.62. The company has a market capitalization of $236.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 62.93%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.50.

In other news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,445,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,903,000 after acquiring an additional 60,551 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $1,574,000. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $36,550,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $20,784,000. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

