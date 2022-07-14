PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,300 shares, an increase of 293.0% from the June 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NYSE:GHY traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.11. 3,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,041. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.81 and a 200 day moving average of $13.14. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $16.10.

Get PGIM Global High Yield Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 239,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after buying an additional 12,286 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 5,126 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 27,959 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 224,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 240,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 13,990 shares during the last quarter.

About PGIM Global High Yield Fund (Get Rating)

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.