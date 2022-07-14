PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,300 shares, an increase of 293.0% from the June 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
NYSE:GHY traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.11. 3,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,041. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.81 and a 200 day moving average of $13.14. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $16.10.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th.
About PGIM Global High Yield Fund (Get Rating)
PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.
