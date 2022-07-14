Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Shares Acquired by Sowa Financial Group Inc.

Sowa Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 249,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Piedmont Office Realty Trust makes up approximately 2.6% of Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Sowa Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $4,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PDM. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Laura P. Moon sold 7,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $122,718.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,246.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn Gary Cohen acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.15 per share, with a total value of $80,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,408 shares in the company, valued at $361,889.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PDM shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.61. The company had a trading volume of 27,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,801. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.55 and a 1 year high of $19.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.17.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.02). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $136.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.88 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 210.00%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

