PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 206,800 shares, a decline of 67.4% from the June 15th total of 634,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 456,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTY. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund stock traded down $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $12.44. 3,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,332. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.77. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $21.66.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.1188 per share. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

