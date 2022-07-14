PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $12.47

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.47 and last traded at $12.50, with a volume of 352 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.70.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.77.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a $0.1188 dividend. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.
