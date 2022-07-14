PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $12.47

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.47 and last traded at $12.50, with a volume of 352 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.70.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.77.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a $0.1188 dividend. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PTY. Bridge Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $607,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 54,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,988 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 9,689 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 55,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. 8.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

