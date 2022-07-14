PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 12,982 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 479,417 shares.The stock last traded at $4.90 and had previously closed at $5.00.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.71.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th.
About PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK)
PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.
