PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 12,982 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 479,417 shares.The stock last traded at $4.90 and had previously closed at $5.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.71.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in PIMCO High Income Fund by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 115,451 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO High Income Fund by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in PIMCO High Income Fund by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,269 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO High Income Fund by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 15,313 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in PIMCO High Income Fund by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 16,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 3,708 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

About PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK)

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.

