Piper Sandler Lowers Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Price Target to $20.00

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PING. Stifel Nicolaus raised Ping Identity from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ping Identity from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Ping Identity in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on Ping Identity in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Ping Identity from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ping Identity presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.00.

NYSE:PING traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.29. The company had a trading volume of 14,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,648. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.51. Ping Identity has a one year low of $15.85 and a one year high of $30.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -21.34 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Ping Identity ( NYSE:PING Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 21.80% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $84.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ping Identity will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 16,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,132 shares in the last quarter. Keenan Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Keenan Capital LLC now owns 2,921,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,848,000 after buying an additional 591,691 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 749,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,147,000 after buying an additional 207,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 511,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,701,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners.

