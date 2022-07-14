PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) Downgraded by Craig Hallum to Hold

Craig Hallum lowered shares of PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $5.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $8.00.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS to $5.20 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of MYPS traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.84. 2,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,242. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.86. The company has a market cap of $485.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.89 and a beta of -0.55. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $7.06.

PLAYSTUDIOS ( NASDAQ:MYPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PLAYSTUDIOS had a negative return on equity of 7.54% and a negative net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $70.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.64 million. Equities analysts anticipate that PLAYSTUDIOS will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew S. Pascal acquired 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.59 per share, with a total value of $60,372.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 305,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,708,304. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew S. Pascal acquired 10,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 315,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,894,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 121,800 shares of company stock valued at $665,476 over the last three months.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PLAYSTUDIOS by 226.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,470,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,830,000 after buying an additional 2,408,631 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in PLAYSTUDIOS by 0.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,514,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,343,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its stake in PLAYSTUDIOS by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 667,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 110,184 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS in the first quarter worth about $2,828,000. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS in the fourth quarter worth about $2,206,000. 14.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

