Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Pluristem Therapeutics stock opened at $1.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 8.22 and a quick ratio of 8.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.91. Pluristem Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $3.80.

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Pluristem Therapeutics will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pluristem Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pluristem Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pluristem Therapeutics by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 78,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 137,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 58,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,071,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 146,517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.94% of the company’s stock.

Pluristem Therapeutics Company Profile

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc operates as a bio-technology company. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

