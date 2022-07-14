PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Shares Down 7.9%

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating) dropped 7.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.66 and last traded at $14.73. Approximately 5,296 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,234,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.

PMVP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on PMV Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on PMV Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.35. The company has a market cap of $679.96 million, a PE ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 1.19.

PMV Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PMVP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. Analysts forecast that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 26,253 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total value of $418,210.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,430.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 247.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 256,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,347,000 after purchasing an additional 183,018 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,872,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,618,000 after purchasing an additional 891,194 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 418,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,703,000 after purchasing an additional 168,803 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 140.5% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 718,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,951,000 after purchasing an additional 419,483 shares during the period.

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule and tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores wild-type p53 function.

