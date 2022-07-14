Poolz Finance (POOLZ) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.80 Million

Poolz Finance (POOLZ) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. Over the last week, Poolz Finance has traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar. Poolz Finance has a market cap of $4.80 million and $793,039.00 worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Poolz Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $1.47 or 0.00007160 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Poolz Finance

Poolz Finance’s launch date was January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 4,992,280 coins and its circulating supply is 3,271,330 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Buying and Selling Poolz Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Poolz Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Poolz Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

