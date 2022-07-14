Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

BPOP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Popular to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on Popular from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPOP traded down $1.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.75. 464,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,428. Popular has a 52-week low of $68.31 and a 52-week high of $99.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.50. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.95.

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.37. Popular had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 31.84%. The firm had revenue of $649.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Popular will post 10.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director C Kim Goodwin sold 8,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $652,727.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,143,963.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Beatriz Castellvi sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $160,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,551,309.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Popular during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Popular by 485.0% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Popular during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Popular by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Popular during the 1st quarter worth $129,000. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

