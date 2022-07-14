Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSTVY) Short Interest Update

Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSTVY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.2% from the June 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

PSTVY traded down $0.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.74. 150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,283. Postal Savings Bank of China has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $17.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.70.

Get Postal Savings Bank of China alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.6465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 4.21%.

Postal Savings Bank of China Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China. Its Personal Banking segment offers savings products, such as demand, time, personal call, time/demand optional, and foreign currency deposits; passbooks; certificate of deposits; micro, personal pledged, and personal business loans; debit and credit cards; wealth management products and funds; and insurance agency services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Postal Savings Bank of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Savings Bank of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.