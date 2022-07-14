ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Shares Down 12.5%

Shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Rating) dropped 12.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $34.14 and last traded at $34.18. Approximately 28,458 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,043,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.08.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.77 and its 200 day moving average is $37.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 157.0% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the first quarter valued at $215,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the first quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, WT Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the first quarter valued at $246,000.

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

