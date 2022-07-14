ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Stock Price Up 4.1%

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $58.00 and last traded at $57.39. Approximately 1,445,154 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 101,913,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.12.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.36.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SCEP Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,785,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,700,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the first quarter worth $126,044,000. IMC Chicago LLC increased its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 1,168,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,942,000 after buying an additional 11,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the first quarter worth $10,101,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

