Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Price Target Cut to $95.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $115.00 to $95.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on PRU. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $103.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $107.58.

Prudential Financial stock traded down $3.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,004,310. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.46. Prudential Financial has a 1 year low of $90.25 and a 1 year high of $124.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.90.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.93%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 2,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 20,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

