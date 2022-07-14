Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Citigroup currently has $19.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $23.00.

Shares of LUNG stock opened at $15.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 11.33 and a quick ratio of 10.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.12 and a 200 day moving average of $23.10. Pulmonx has a 1 year low of $13.79 and a 1 year high of $45.49.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $10.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 million. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 26.08% and a negative net margin of 102.87%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pulmonx will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pulmonx news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 2,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $45,540.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,104,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,945,141.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 4,599 shares of company stock worth $83,012 over the last ninety days. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pulmonx during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Pulmonx by 175.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the period. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

