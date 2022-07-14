Pure Gold Mining (LON:PUR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $9.75

Shares of Pure Gold Mining Inc. (LON:PUR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 9.75 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.98 ($0.12), with a volume of 100326 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10 ($0.12).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.02, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 12.33 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 26.16. The firm has a market cap of £72.71 million and a P/E ratio of -1.81.

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the PureGold Mine project comprises 251 mining leases, mining patents, and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,648 hectares located near Red Lake, Ontario.

