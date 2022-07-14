Pure Gold Mining (LON:PUR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $9.75

Shares of Pure Gold Mining Inc. (LON:PUR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 9.75 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.98 ($0.12), with a volume of 100326 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10 ($0.12).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.02, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 12.33 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 26.16. The firm has a market cap of £72.71 million and a P/E ratio of -1.81.
About Pure Gold Mining (LON:PUR)
