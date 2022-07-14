QC Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QCCO) Short Interest Down 81.0% in June

QC Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QCCO – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 81.0% from the June 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of QCCO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.45. The stock had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,203. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.56. QC has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $0.95.
