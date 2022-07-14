Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.28.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James raised shares of Rackspace Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of Rackspace Technology stock traded down $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $6.31. The stock had a trading volume of 7,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,799. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Rackspace Technology has a fifty-two week low of $5.99 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.01.

Rackspace Technology ( NASDAQ:RXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a positive return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $775.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Rackspace Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rackspace Technology will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,086,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,685,000 after purchasing an additional 498,198 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Rackspace Technology by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,197,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,328,000 after buying an additional 66,423 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Rackspace Technology by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,291,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,054,000 after buying an additional 1,860,141 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in Rackspace Technology by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 2,731,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,480,000 after buying an additional 222,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $29,433,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

