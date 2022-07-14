Rage Fan Trading 6.1% Lower Over Last Week (RAGE)

Rage Fan (RAGE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. Rage Fan has a total market cap of $99,884.11 and $11,629.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rage Fan coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Rage Fan has traded down 6.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004934 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00099222 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00017131 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Rage Fan Profile

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,719,938 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

