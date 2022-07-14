Raymond James Lowers Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) Price Target to $3.00

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Leap Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

Shares of Leap Therapeutics stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $1.09. 4,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,089,317. Leap Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $4.17. The company has a market cap of $96.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.73.

Leap Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:LPTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Leap Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.38% and a negative net margin of 2,705.80%. Research analysts forecast that Leap Therapeutics will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 3,595,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,292,000 after acquiring an additional 74,877 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Leap Therapeutics by 4.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,256,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,699,000 after purchasing an additional 137,159 shares during the last quarter. M28 Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 166.4% during the first quarter. M28 Capital Management LP now owns 2,664,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,400 shares during the period. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC now owns 1,815,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,881,000 after purchasing an additional 615,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,198,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 14,079 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in multiple ongoing clinical trials for treating esophagogastric, hepatobiliary, gynecologic, and prostate cancers.

