Raze Network Price Reaches $0.0079 on Exchanges (RAZE)

Raze Network (RAZE) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. During the last week, Raze Network has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Raze Network has a total market cap of $939,727.22 and approximately $50,190.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raze Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0079 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004943 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00099001 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00016962 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000328 BTC.

About Raze Network

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 118,690,910 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Raze Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using U.S. dollars.

