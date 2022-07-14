Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for HSBC (HSBA)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of HSBC (LON: HSBA) recently:

7/12/2022 – HSBC was given a new GBX 720 ($8.56) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

7/11/2022 – HSBC was given a new GBX 635 ($7.55) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/5/2022 – HSBC was given a new GBX 525 ($6.24) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

7/4/2022 – HSBC was given a new GBX 550 ($6.54) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/1/2022 – HSBC was given a new GBX 590 ($7.02) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

6/30/2022 – HSBC had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 735 ($8.74) to GBX 720 ($8.56). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/29/2022 – HSBC was given a new GBX 800 ($9.51) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

6/21/2022 – HSBC was given a new GBX 710 ($8.44) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

6/15/2022 – HSBC was given a new GBX 710 ($8.44) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

6/14/2022 – HSBC had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 560 ($6.66) price target on the stock.

6/8/2022 – HSBC was given a new GBX 710 ($8.44) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

5/30/2022 – HSBC had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 500 ($5.95) to GBX 570 ($6.78). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/30/2022 – HSBC was given a new GBX 570 ($6.78) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

5/19/2022 – HSBC had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 540 ($6.42) to GBX 550 ($6.54). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/19/2022 – HSBC had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

LON HSBA traded down GBX 14.80 ($0.18) on Thursday, hitting GBX 512.40 ($6.09). The stock had a trading volume of 29,414,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,537,594. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52-week low of GBX 358.45 ($4.26) and a 52-week high of GBX 567.20 ($6.75). The company has a market capitalization of £102.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,067.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 520.03 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 514.69.

In related news, insider Carolyn Fairbairn acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 501 ($5.96) per share, for a total transaction of £75,150 ($89,379.16).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

