Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for HSBC (HSBA)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of HSBC (LON: HSBA) recently:
- 7/12/2022 – HSBC was given a new GBX 720 ($8.56) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 7/11/2022 – HSBC was given a new GBX 635 ($7.55) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 7/5/2022 – HSBC was given a new GBX 525 ($6.24) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
- 7/4/2022 – HSBC was given a new GBX 550 ($6.54) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 7/1/2022 – HSBC was given a new GBX 590 ($7.02) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
- 6/30/2022 – HSBC had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 735 ($8.74) to GBX 720 ($8.56). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 6/29/2022 – HSBC was given a new GBX 800 ($9.51) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
- 6/21/2022 – HSBC was given a new GBX 710 ($8.44) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
- 6/15/2022 – HSBC was given a new GBX 710 ($8.44) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
- 6/14/2022 – HSBC had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 560 ($6.66) price target on the stock.
- 6/8/2022 – HSBC was given a new GBX 710 ($8.44) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
- 5/30/2022 – HSBC had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 500 ($5.95) to GBX 570 ($6.78). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 5/30/2022 – HSBC was given a new GBX 570 ($6.78) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….
- 5/19/2022 – HSBC had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 540 ($6.42) to GBX 550 ($6.54). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 5/19/2022 – HSBC had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
LON HSBA traded down GBX 14.80 ($0.18) on Thursday, hitting GBX 512.40 ($6.09). The stock had a trading volume of 29,414,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,537,594. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52-week low of GBX 358.45 ($4.26) and a 52-week high of GBX 567.20 ($6.75). The company has a market capitalization of £102.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,067.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 520.03 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 514.69.
In related news, insider Carolyn Fairbairn acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 501 ($5.96) per share, for a total transaction of £75,150 ($89,379.16).
