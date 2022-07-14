Regis Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:RGRNF) Short Interest Update

Regis Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:RGRNF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 75,300 shares, a drop of 75.3% from the June 15th total of 305,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

RGRNF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Regis Resources to a “sell” rating and set a $1.90 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Regis Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Regis Resources to a “sell” rating and set a $2.30 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

OTCMKTS:RGRNF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.07. 7,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,822. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.38. Regis Resources has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $2.00.

Regis Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of gold projects in Australia. It owns 100% interests in the Duketon gold project located in the North Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia; and the McPhillamys gold project situated in the Central Western region of New South Wales.

