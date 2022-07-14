Relx (NYSE:RELX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Jul 14th, 2022

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Relx (NYSE:RELXGet Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,600 ($30.92) to GBX 2,650 ($31.52) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $2,660.00.

Shares of Relx stock opened at $26.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Relx has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $32.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.41 and a 200 day moving average of $29.48.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Relx in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Relx in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Relx by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Relx by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Relx by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

Relx Company Profile (Get Rating)

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

