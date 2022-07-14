Relx (NYSE:RELX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Relx (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,600 ($30.92) to GBX 2,650 ($31.52) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $2,660.00.
Shares of Relx stock opened at $26.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Relx has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $32.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.41 and a 200 day moving average of $29.48.
RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.
