Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Director Jeffrey J. Brown Buys 1,223 Shares

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 1,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.69 per share, for a total transaction of $25,303.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,565,591.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ RCII traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.71. The stock had a trading volume of 593,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,188. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.88 and a 1 year high of $67.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.53.
Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 48.47% and a net margin of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
RCII has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Stephens lowered Rent-A-Center from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,333,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,777,000 after acquiring an additional 189,510 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 1st quarter worth $50,808,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,976,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,962,000 after purchasing an additional 59,905 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,216,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,443,000 after purchasing an additional 11,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 898,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,637,000 after acquiring an additional 14,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.
Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.
