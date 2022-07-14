Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:RTBRF) Short Interest Update

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:RTBRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 212.5% from the June 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 100.0 days.

Shares of RTBRF remained flat at $$6.74 during trading hours on Thursday. Restaurant Brands New Zealand has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $11.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.80.

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Company Profile (Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates quick service and takeaway restaurants in New Zealand, Australia, California, Hawaii, Saipan, and Guam. The company operates the KFC, Pizza Hut, Carl's Jr., and Taco Bell brands in New Zealand; the KFC and Taco Bell brands in Australia and California; and the Taco Bell and Pizza Hut brands in Hawaii, Guam, and Saipan.

