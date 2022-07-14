Revolution Beauty Group (LON:REVB) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $70.00

Revolution Beauty Group plc (LON:REVB – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 70 ($0.83) and last traded at GBX 71.80 ($0.85), with a volume of 150019 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71.80 ($0.85).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 93.73 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 107.28. The firm has a market cap of £210.62 million and a PE ratio of -8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Revolution Beauty Group Company Profile (LON:REVB)

Revolution Beauty Group plc operates in the beauty and personal care business. It provides make up, skincare, and haircare products under various brands. The company sells its products through e-commerce operations, as well as physical and digital retailers through wholesale relationships. It has a retail footprint of c.15,000 doors across retail chains in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally.

