Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Price Target Cut to $4.50

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $6.00 to $4.50 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Riskified to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on Riskified from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Riskified from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Riskified to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Riskified currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.07.

Shares of NYSE:RSKD traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.90. 4,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,450. Riskified has a 52-week low of $3.78 and a 52-week high of $40.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.90. The company has a market capitalization of $614.74 million and a PE ratio of -1.54.

Riskified ( NYSE:RSKD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Riskified had a negative return on equity of 26.19% and a negative net margin of 69.08%. The firm had revenue of $58.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.90 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Riskified will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Riskified by 11.3% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Riskified by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 4,564 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Riskified by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 85,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 4,753 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Riskified by 1.5% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 391,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 5,897 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Riskified in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Riskified Ltd. operates an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; Deco and PSD2, a optimize products that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

