Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

HOOD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Robinhood Markets from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set an equal weight rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $19.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.46.

Shares of HOOD traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.17. 182,784 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,022,988. Robinhood Markets has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $85.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.74.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.52. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 39.39% and a negative net margin of 203.12%. The business had revenue of $299.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.21 million. Robinhood Markets’s revenue was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Robinhood Markets will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 115,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $1,166,363.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,262,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,796,811.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 426,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,840,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 327,975 shares of company stock worth $3,240,792.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 550.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 2,308.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,462 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter worth $188,000. 64.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

