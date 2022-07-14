Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lessened its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 28,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,737,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ROP shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer set a $500.00 price target on Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.80.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total transaction of $110,922.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,869 shares in the company, valued at $2,604,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

ROP traded down $1.47 on Thursday, hitting $383.57. 6,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,603. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $369.51 and a twelve month high of $505.00. The company has a market cap of $40.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $411.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $441.16.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 47.36%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.17%.

About Roper Technologies (Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.