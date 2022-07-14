Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) a $135.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a $135.00 price target on Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

NTR has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price objective on Nutrien in a report on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Nutrien from $89.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Nutrien from $85.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. initiated coverage on Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Nutrien from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $107.67.

Shares of NTR traded down $3.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.76. 287,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,804,325. Nutrien has a 1 year low of $57.08 and a 1 year high of $117.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.26 and its 200-day moving average is $88.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.95.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. Nutrien had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.65%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 288,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,048,000 after buying an additional 123,147 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth about $624,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 85,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,446,000 after buying an additional 35,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

